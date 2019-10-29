Our Glad Thanksgiving – Hymn

Author: Clara M. Brooks

To Thee, O Lord Jehovah,

We hymn our grateful praise,

For all Thy loving-kindness,

The wisdom of Thy ways.

Refrain:

Thou dost note the sparrow’s fall,

Thou dost hear us when we call;

Oh, accept our glad thanksgiving

For Thy tender mercies all!

Hearts that know Thy name adore Thee;

Nations fain would bow before Thee—

Crown Thee King of kings!

Proclaim Thee Lord of all!

Blest tokens of Thy mercy

To sinful host appear,

And with Thy matchless goodness

Thou crownest all the year.

For hope of joys eternal,

For pardon through the blood,

And for Thy Holy Spirit,

We thank Thee, O our God.

Ye saints, go tell of Jesus

Till earth triumphant rings,

Till every creature bowing,

Shall praise the King of kings!