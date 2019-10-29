Our Confidence – Hymn

Author: Sasha Krause

One day we’ll not be waiting anymore.

The generations who have gone before

And we, who carry on the torch they bore,

One day will not be waiting anymore.

We count the steps, the sighs, the weary years,

As brides count days before the groom appears,

But it will end. In spite of all our fears

We will forget the way, its toil and tears.

Our Christ will come, and we who long time bore

The image of the earthy, shall no more.

We shall be changed, made worthy of our Lord.

He comes, fulfilling all we waited for.