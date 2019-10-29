Open Wide The Door – Hymn

Author: Barney E. Warren

Sinner, hark! the Savior’s calling,

Pleading o’er and o’er;

Hear those tender accents falling:

“Open wide the door.”

Refrain:

Humbly bow with broken spirit,

Heaven’s mercy to implore;

Jesus calls, O sinner, hear it!

Open wide the door.

Weary sinner, lost and sighing,

Hear the call once more;

See the Savior bleeding, dying;

Open wide the door.

Wake, the joy fore’er increasing,

On that blissful shore;

Give thyself in Jesus’ keeping;

Open wide the door.

Hear the gospel message given,

Bar it out no more;

Christ will speak thy sins forgiven;

Open wide the door.