Open The Wells Of Salvation – Hymn

Author: Elisha A. Hoffman

Lord, I am fondly, earnestly longing

Into Thy holy likeness to grow;

Thirsting for more and deeper communion,

Yearning Thy love more fully to know.

Refrain:

Open the wells of grace and salvation,

Pour the rich streams deep into my heart;

Cleanse and refine my thought and affection,

Seal me and make me pure as Thou art.

Dead to the world would I be, O Father!

Dead unto sin, alive unto Thee;

Crucify all the earthly within me,

Emptied of sin and self may I be.

I would be Thine, and serve Thee forever,

Filled with Thy Spirit, lost in Thy love;

Come to my heart, Lord, come with anointing,

Showers of grace send down from above.