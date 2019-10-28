O Thou Who Camest From Above – Hymn

Author: Charles Wesley

O Thou who camest from above,

the pure celestial fire to impart

kindle a flame of sacred love

upon the mean altar of my heart.

There let it for thy glory burn

with inextinguishable blaze,

and trembling to its source return,

in humble prayer and fervent praise.

Jesus, confirm my heart’s desire

to work and speak and think for thee;

still let me guard the holy fire,

and still stir up thy gift in me.

Ready for all thy perfect will,

my acts of faith and love repeat,

till death thy endless mercies seal,

and make my sacrifice complete.