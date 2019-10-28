Thy Hand Upholdeth Me – Hymn

Author: Fanny Crosby, Music: Ira Sankey.
I know Thy hand upholdeth me,
My Savior and my God;
And step by step I’ll follow Thee
Where’er Thy feet have trod.
Refrain:
I know in whom I have believed,
And, knowing, I am blest;
Thou art the anchor of my soul”
In Thee my hope shall rest.
I know Thy hand upholdeth me,
When doubt and danger near
Would tempt me from the narrow way,
Or fill my heart with fear.
I know Thy hand upholdeth me,
And will in safety keep
My trusting heart, though I may pass
Through waters dark and deep.
I know Thy hand upholdeth me,
And will my soul defend;
Sufficient is Thy grace, O Lord,
To keep me to the end.