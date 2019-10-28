Thy Hand Upholdeth Me – Hymn

Author: Fanny Crosby, Music: Ira Sankey.

I know Thy hand upholdeth me,

My Savior and my God;

And step by step I’ll follow Thee

Where’er Thy feet have trod.

Refrain:

I know in whom I have believed,

And, knowing, I am blest;

Thou art the anchor of my soul”

In Thee my hope shall rest.

I know Thy hand upholdeth me,

When doubt and danger near

Would tempt me from the narrow way,

Or fill my heart with fear.

I know Thy hand upholdeth me,

And will in safety keep

My trusting heart, though I may pass

Through waters dark and deep.

I know Thy hand upholdeth me,

And will my soul defend;

Sufficient is Thy grace, O Lord,

To keep me to the end.