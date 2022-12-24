1 O Christmas tree, O Christmas tree,
How green thy branches ever!
Thou still art green when summer wanes
And wintry winds sweep o’er the plains.
O Christmas tree, O Christmas tree,
How green thy branches ever!
2 O Christmas tree, O Christmas tree,
Thy verdant branches please me.
The sight of thee at Christmas time
Doth make me sing a joyful rhyme.
O Christmas tree, O Christmas tree,
Thy verdant branches please me.
3 O Christmas tree, O Christmas tree,
Thy dress so green would teach me:
Fair hope, in trouble and distress,
Is felt to be a sweet caress.
O Christmas tree, O Christmas tree,
Thy dress so green would teach me.
4 O Christmas tree, O Christmas tree,
What golden lights adorn thee!
Like stars they shine in beauty bright,
To fill each heart with pure delight.
O Christmas tree, O Christmas tree,
What golden lights adorn thee!
5 O Christmas tree, O Christmas tree,
How loving hands have decked thee!
Thus God’s own love will make of me
For Paradise a shining tree.
O Christmas tree, O Christmas tree,
How loving hands have decked thee!