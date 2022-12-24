1 O Christmas tree, O Christmas tree,

How green thy branches ever!

Thou still art green when summer wanes

And wintry winds sweep o’er the plains.

O Christmas tree, O Christmas tree,

How green thy branches ever!

2 O Christmas tree, O Christmas tree,

Thy verdant branches please me.

The sight of thee at Christmas time

Doth make me sing a joyful rhyme.

O Christmas tree, O Christmas tree,

Thy verdant branches please me.

3 O Christmas tree, O Christmas tree,

Thy dress so green would teach me:

Fair hope, in trouble and distress,

Is felt to be a sweet caress.

O Christmas tree, O Christmas tree,

Thy dress so green would teach me.

4 O Christmas tree, O Christmas tree,

What golden lights adorn thee!

Like stars they shine in beauty bright,

To fill each heart with pure delight.

O Christmas tree, O Christmas tree,

What golden lights adorn thee!

5 O Christmas tree, O Christmas tree,

How loving hands have decked thee!

Thus God’s own love will make of me

For Paradise a shining tree.

O Christmas tree, O Christmas tree,

How loving hands have decked thee!