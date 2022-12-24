1 Joseph dearest, Joseph mine,

help me cradle the child divine;

God reward thee and all that’s thine

in paradise,

so prays the mother Mary.

Refrain:

He came among us at Christmastime,

at Christmastime, in Bethlehem;

let us bring him from far and wide

Love’s diadem: Jesus, Jesus,

lo, he comes, and loves, and saves, and frees us!

2 Gladly, dear one, lady mine,

help I cradle this child of thine;

God’s own light on us both shall shine

in paradise,

as prays the mother Mary. [Refrain]

3 All shall come and bow the knee;

wise and happy their souls shall be,

loving such a divinity,

as all may see

in Jesus, Son of Mary. [Refrain]