1 Joseph dearest, Joseph mine,
help me cradle the child divine;
God reward thee and all that’s thine
in paradise,
so prays the mother Mary.
Refrain:
He came among us at Christmastime,
at Christmastime, in Bethlehem;
let us bring him from far and wide
Love’s diadem: Jesus, Jesus,
lo, he comes, and loves, and saves, and frees us!
2 Gladly, dear one, lady mine,
help I cradle this child of thine;
God’s own light on us both shall shine
in paradise,
as prays the mother Mary. [Refrain]
3 All shall come and bow the knee;
wise and happy their souls shall be,
loving such a divinity,
as all may see
in Jesus, Son of Mary. [Refrain]