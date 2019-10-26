No Gospel Like This Feast – Hymn

Author: Mrs Rundal Charles

No gospel like this feast
Spread for thy church by thee;
Nor prophet nor evangelist
Preach the glad news so free.

All our redemption cost,
All our redemption won;
All it has won for us, the lost,
All it cost thee, the Son.

Thine was the bitter price,
Ours is the free gift given;
Thine was the blood of sacrifice,
Ours is the wine of heaven.

Here we would rest midway,
As on a sacred height,
That darkest and that brightest day
Meeting before our sight;

From that dark depth of woes
Thy love for us hath trod
Up to the heights of blest repose
Thy love prepares with God:

Till, from self’s chains released,
One sight alone we see –
Still at the cross, as at the feast,
Behold thee, only thee!

For thee, the burning thirst,
The shame, the mortal strife,
The broken heart, the side transpierced;
To us, the bread of life.

