No Gospel Like This Feast – Hymn

Author: Mrs Rundal Charles

No gospel like this feast

Spread for thy church by thee;

Nor prophet nor evangelist

Preach the glad news so free.

All our redemption cost,

All our redemption won;

All it has won for us, the lost,

All it cost thee, the Son.

Thine was the bitter price,

Ours is the free gift given;

Thine was the blood of sacrifice,

Ours is the wine of heaven.

Here we would rest midway,

As on a sacred height,

That darkest and that brightest day

Meeting before our sight;

From that dark depth of woes

Thy love for us hath trod

Up to the heights of blest repose

Thy love prepares with God:

Till, from self’s chains released,

One sight alone we see –

Still at the cross, as at the feast,

Behold thee, only thee!

For thee, the burning thirst,

The shame, the mortal strife,

The broken heart, the side transpierced;

To us, the bread of life.