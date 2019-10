Never Alone – Hymn

Author: Ludie Pickett

I’ve seen the lightning flashing, I’ve heard the thunder roll.

I’ve felt sin’s breakers dashing, which almost conquered my soul.

I’ve heard the voice of my Savior, bidding me still to fight on.

He promised never to leave me, never to leave me alone!

Refrain:

No, never alone, no never alone,

He promised never to leave me,

He’ll claim me for His own;

No, never alone, no never alone.

He promised never to leave me,

Never to leave me alone.

The world’s fierce winds are blowing, temptation sharp and keen.

I have a peace in knowing my Savior stands between-

He stands to shield me from danger when my friends are all gone.

He promised never to leave me, never to leave me alone!

When in affliction’s valley I tread the road of care,

My Savior helps me carry the cross so heavy to bear;

Though all around me is darkness, earthly joys all flown;

My Savior whispers His promise, never to leave me alone!

He died on Calvary’s mountain, for me they pierced His side.

For me He opened that fountain, the crimson, cleansing tide.

For me He waiteth in glory, seated upon His throne.

He promised never to leave me, never to leave me alone!