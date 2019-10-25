Whosoever Heareth! Shout, Shout The Sound! – Hymn

Whosoever heareth! shout, shout the sound!

Send the blessed tidings all the world around;

Spread the joyful news wherever man is found:

Whosoever will may come!

Whosoever will! whosoever will!

Send the proclamation over vale and hill;

‘Tis a loving Father calls the wand’rer home:

Whosoever will may come!

Whosoever cometh need not delay,

Now the door is open, enter while you may;

Jesus is the true, the only Living Way:

Whosoever will may come!

Whosoever will! the promise is secure;

Whosoever will, forever shall endure;

Whosoever will! ’tis life forevermore;

Whosoever will may come.