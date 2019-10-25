Whosoever Heareth! Shout, Shout The Sound! – Hymn

Whosoever heareth! shout, shout the sound!
Send the blessed tidings all the world around;
Spread the joyful news wherever man is found:
Whosoever will may come!
Whosoever will! whosoever will!
Send the proclamation over vale and hill;
‘Tis a loving Father calls the wand’rer home:
Whosoever will may come!
Whosoever cometh need not delay,
Now the door is open, enter while you may;
Jesus is the true, the only Living Way:
Whosoever will may come!
Whosoever will! the promise is secure;
Whosoever will, forever shall endure;
Whosoever will! ’tis life forevermore;
Whosoever will may come.