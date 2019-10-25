No Compromise – Hymn

Author: Haldor Lillenas,

“No compromise with evil” shall be our battle cry,

For God and right must conquer, and sin and wrong must die;

Unflinching we are standing, uncompromisingly,

Beneath the flag of holiness forever we will be.

Refrain:

No compromise, no compromise,

This shall be our battle cry,

For God and right we will boldly fight,

We will keep the standard high.

No compromise with error, for Bible truth we stand,

Let none remove the landmarks erected by God’s hand;

With loyalty our watchword and faith in Christ our stay,

We’ll bravely storm the forts of sin and through Him win the day.

No compromise with worldliness, no yielding to the wrong,

No lowering the standard that’s stood through ages long;

With Jesus as our leader, His Spirit as our guide,

We’ll firmly stand for righteousness whatever may betide.