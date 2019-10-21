My Savior – Hymn

Author: Dorothy Greenwell
I am not skilled to understand
What God has willed, what God has planned;
I only know at His right hand
Is One who is my Savior!
I take Him at His word indeed—
“Christ died for sinners,” this I read—
For in my heart I find a need
Of Him to be my Savior!
That He should leave His place on high
And come for sinful man to die,
You count it strange? No more do I,
Since I have known my Savior!
And, oh, that He fulfilled may see
The travail of His soul in me,
And with His work contented be,
As I with my dear Savior!
Yea, living, dying, let me bring
My strength, my solace from this Spring;
That He who lives to be my King
Once died to be my Savior!