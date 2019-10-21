My Savior – Hymn

Author: Dorothy Greenwell

I am not skilled to understand

What God has willed, what God has planned;

I only know at His right hand

Is One who is my Savior!

I take Him at His word indeed—

“Christ died for sinners,” this I read—

For in my heart I find a need

Of Him to be my Savior!

That He should leave His place on high

And come for sinful man to die,

You count it strange? No more do I,

Since I have known my Savior!

And, oh, that He fulfilled may see

The travail of His soul in me,

And with His work contented be,

As I with my dear Savior!

Yea, living, dying, let me bring

My strength, my solace from this Spring;

That He who lives to be my King

Once died to be my Savior!