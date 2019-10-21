My Mother’s Pray’r – Hymn

Author: Judson W. Van DeVenter
I never can forget the day
I heard my mother kindly say,
You’re leaving now my tender care;
Remember, child, your mother’s prayer.
Refrain:
Whene’er I think of her so dear,
I feel her angel spirit near;
A voice comes floating on the air,
Reminding me of Mother’s prayer.
I never can forget the voice
That always made my heart rejoice;
Though I have wandered God knows where,
Still I remember Mother’s prayer.
Though years have gone, I can’t forget
Those words of love”I hear them yet;
I see her by the old arm chair,
My mother dear, in humble prayer.
I never can forget the hour
I felt the Savior’s cleansing pow’r.
My sin and guilt be canceled there,
‘Twas there He answered Mother’s prayer.
O praise the Lord for saving grace!
We’ll meet up yonder face to face;
The home above together share,
In answer to my mother’s prayer.