My Mother’s Pray’r – Hymn

Author: Judson W. Van DeVenter

I never can forget the day

I heard my mother kindly say,

You’re leaving now my tender care;

Remember, child, your mother’s prayer.

Refrain:

Whene’er I think of her so dear,

I feel her angel spirit near;

A voice comes floating on the air,

Reminding me of Mother’s prayer.

I never can forget the voice

That always made my heart rejoice;

Though I have wandered God knows where,

Still I remember Mother’s prayer.

Though years have gone, I can’t forget

Those words of love”I hear them yet;

I see her by the old arm chair,

My mother dear, in humble prayer.

I never can forget the hour

I felt the Savior’s cleansing pow’r.

My sin and guilt be canceled there,

‘Twas there He answered Mother’s prayer.

O praise the Lord for saving grace!

We’ll meet up yonder face to face;

The home above together share,

In answer to my mother’s prayer.