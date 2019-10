My life, my love, I give to Thee,

Thou Lamb of God who died for me;

Oh, may I ever faithful be,

My Savior and my God!

I’ll live for Him who died for me,

How happy then my life shall be!

I’ll live for Him who died for me,

My Savior and my God!

The world and all its joys I leave;

My life, O Lord, Thou wilt receive;

Henceforth no more Thyself I’ll grieve,

My Savior and my God!

O Thou who died on Calvary,

To save my soul and make me free,

That I may ever live for Thee,

My Savior and my God!