My Life Is But A Weaving – Hymn

Author: attr. to Florence M. Alt, bef. alt. attr. to Grant C. Tullaralt.

My life is but a weaving

Between my God and me;

I cannot choose the colors

He worketh steadily.

Sometimes He weaveth sorrow

And I in foolish pride

Forget He sees the upper,

And I the under side.

Not till the loom is silent

And the shuttles cease to fly,

Shall God unroll the canvas

And explain the reason why.

The dark threads are as needful

In the Weaver’s skillful hand,

As the threads of gold and silver

In the pattern He has planned.

My life is but a weaving

Between my God and me;

I see the seams, the tangles,

But He sees perfectly.

He knows, He loves, He cares,

Nothing this truth can dim;

He gives His very best to those

Who chose to walk with Him.