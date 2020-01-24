“My Identity Is In Christ, The Glory Belongs to Him”: KC Chiefs CEO Praises God After Winning AFC Championship

The chairman and CEO of the Kansas City Chiefs thanked the coaches, players and fans while accepting the AFC Championship trophy Sunday but also took a moment to give God the glory.

“I want to thank the Lord for blessing us with the opportunity,” Clark Hunt said on national television. “The glory belongs to Him.”

The God-centric moment was not an isolated incident for Hunt, who inherited the Chiefs along with his siblings after his dad, Lamar Hunt, died in 2006. Hunt became a Christian when he was just 10 years old. He has been quite open about his faith in Christ throughout the duration of his tenure, even as the Chiefs have risen to become one of the most dominant teams in the NFL.

Obviously I’m a Browns fan— but I don’t care who it is or where it’s said—I always love to see people unashamed to give the Lord glory on any stage 🙌🏾



“I wanna thank the Lord for blessing us with this opportunity—The glory is all His…” -Clark Hunt pic.twitter.com/ABXXRrPBG8 — T.C. Stallings (@TCStallings) January 19, 2020

Hunt has been vocal about his Christian faith during his tenure, including the past few years as the Chiefs have become one of the NFL’s most dominant teams. The Chiefs will play San Francisco in the Super Bowl Feb. 2.

“We want our employees to develop spiritually,” Hunt said last year while speaking to a men’s luncheon in Tyler, Texas. He became a Christian at age 10, he told the men. “In the National Football League, Christ is really glorified. My identity is my faith in Christ.”

Along with his wife Tavia, Hunt partnered with the Fellowship of Christian Athletes in 2014 to launch a non-denominational church service for fans who attend Chiefs games on Sundays. The Fellowship of Christian Athletes has teamed up with the couple to hold services at the Pavilion next to the Chiefs’ Arrowhead Stadium. The turnout has been impressive and Spirit-filled with approximately 350 fans showing up at the first service, and 8 of them accepting Christ that day.

Hunt even attends the Pavilion services with his wife.

“It’s neat that he makes the effort for him and his family to come,” said FCA rep Kris Thomas, adding “I haven’t been here where they haven’t been here.”

“I love it because it’s evangelism,” shared the FCA Kansas City center area director. “You get to walk alongside people who you don’t get to meet every day. I’m all for that.”

The Hunts are proud to have established a new culture for their fans who go from church service to tailgating, all while donning Chiefs apparel.

“You get to see this thing come to fruition where lives can be changed,” said the FCA area director. “Now people are actually saying, ‘If this happens, then I’ll get season tickets [for next year].’ The service has that much of an impact, and the season-ticket holders are saying, ‘We need this.’ It’s got to be fulfillment for the Hunt family for even having the vision.”