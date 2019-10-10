Morning Worship (Martin) – Hymn

Author: Silas S. Martin

O Lord, be with me through this day;

Direct my thoughts aright, I pray,

That I, this day, my place fulfill,

According to Thy holy will.

Thy Word, O Lord, is bread indeed,

And as upon Thy Word I feed,

It shall to me new strength impart,

As truth abounds within my heart.

I need Thy armor, Lord, to go

Against a fierce and ruthless foe;

Girt—breastplate, helmet, shoe, and shield—

I shall prevail as sword I wield.

My lips shall sweetly sound Thy praise,

And thankfulness shall fill my days;

Within Thy joy my strength shall be,

So, trusting, I shall walk with Thee.

I thank Thee, Lord, for thoughts of Thee—

To Thee in danger I shall flee,

And find in Thee my soul’s desire,

By walking in Thy grace and pow’r.

When life on earth shall be no more,

I shall Thy glorious name adore,

And humbly bow before Thy throne,

And praise Thee that I’m safely home.