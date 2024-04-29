‘Don’t Do It’: Ex-Porn Star Who Found Jesus Pleads With Kanye West Not to Start XXX Studio

Rapper and entrepreneur Kanye West, who once touted an epic salvation story, has made a shocking announcement – plans to launch a pornography studio.

“No, don’t do it,” Brittni De La Mora, a former porn star who has found freedom in Christ, emphatically urged West in an upcoming episode of CBN’s “Faith vs. Culture.” “I think that Kanye is such a creative genius. I believe that his gifts are given to him by God and it’s devastating to see him wanting to use his gifts to serve Satan and not God. It’s really heartbreaking.”

Kanye announced the venture — which he is reportedly launching with longtime pornographer Mike Moz, the ex-husband of adult film star Stormy Daniels — via X, AND has since deleted his social media, seemingly in response to the intense backlash he’s faced over the news, according to Faithwire.

Critics have wondered how West, who, in 2019, released his “Jesus Is King” album and began hosting what he dubbed “Sunday Services,” evangelistic events with Gospel music and messages, could launch a platform to produce and host pornographic content.

He has also in the past opened up about being addicted to pornography from an early age, after discovering one of his father’s “Playboy” magazines at just five years old.

“Playboy was my gateway into full blown pornography addiction,” he said in a past interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe. “My dad had a ‘Playboy’ left out at age 5, and it’s affected almost every choice I made for the rest of my life. From age 5, to now having to kick the habit. And it just presents itself in the open, like it’s OK. And I stand up and say, you know, it’s not OK.”

West even credited his faith in God for the strength to “beat things that had a full control of me.”

As recently as September 2022, the Yeezy founder and father of four opened up about being addicted to pornography, which he said at the time “destroyed” his family. He and ex-wife Kim Kardashian finalized their divorce in November of that year.

“Hollywood is a giant brothel,” he wrote in a post on his since-deleted Instagram account. “Pornography destroyed my family[.] I deal with the addiction. … [I’m] not gonna let it happen to Northy and Chicago.”

