Make Haste – Hymn

Written By Fanny Crosby
A storm gathers dark o’er the foam crested deep,
And souls on the billows are tossed;
Then forth let us go, with a message of hope,
Speed on, lest their vessel be lost.
Refrain:
Make haste, make haste,
Make haste to the rescue, away!
Speed on, quickly on, with a message of hope—
No time for a moment’s delay.
No bright beaming star in the darkness they see,
No bells from the harbor they hear;
Their frail, shattered bark, still is drifting afar,
Speed on, with a message of cheer.
A light softly breaks, and their peril is o’er;
They hear, and they answer our call;
Our boat hurries on with the Pilot on board—
In Him is a refuge for all.