Make Haste – Hymn

Written By Fanny Crosby

A storm gathers dark o’er the foam crested deep,

And souls on the billows are tossed;

Then forth let us go, with a message of hope,

Speed on, lest their vessel be lost.

Refrain:

Make haste, make haste,

Make haste to the rescue, away!

Speed on, quickly on, with a message of hope—

No time for a moment’s delay.

No bright beaming star in the darkness they see,

No bells from the harbor they hear;

Their frail, shattered bark, still is drifting afar,

Speed on, with a message of cheer.

A light softly breaks, and their peril is o’er;

They hear, and they answer our call;

Our boat hurries on with the Pilot on board—

In Him is a refuge for all.