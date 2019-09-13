Loving-kindness – Hymn

Awake, my soul, to joyful lays,

And sing thy great Redeemer’s praise;

He justly claims a song for me,

His loving-kindness, oh, how free!

Loving-kindness, loving-kindness,

His loving-kindness, oh, how free!

He saw me ruined in the fall,

Yet loved me notwithstanding all;

He saved me from my lost estate,

His loving-kindness, oh, how great!

Loving-kindness, loving-kindness,

His loving-kindness, oh, how great!

Though num’rous hosts of mighty foes,

Though earth and hell my way oppose,

He safely leads my soul along,

His loving-kindness, oh, how strong!

Loving-kindness, loving-kindness,

His loving-kindness, oh, how strong!

When trouble like a gloomy cloud,

Has gathered thick and thundered loud,

He near my soul has always stood,

His loving-kindness, oh, how good!

Loving-kindness, loving-kindness,

His loving-kindness, oh, how good!

Soon I shall pass the gloomy vale,

Soon all my mortal pow’rs must fail;

Oh, may my last expiring breath

His loving-kindness sing in death.

Loving-kindness, loving-kindness,

His loving-kindness sing in death.

Then let me mount and soar away

To the bright world of endless day;

And sing with raptures and surprise,

His loving-kindness in the skies.

Loving-kindness, loving-kindness,

His loving-kindness in the skies.