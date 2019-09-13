Love Lifted Me – Hymn

Written By James Rowe

I was sinking deep in sin, far from the peaceful shore,

Very deeply stained within, sinking to rise no more,

But the Master of the sea, heard my despairing cry,

From the waters lifted me, now safe am I.

Refrain:

Love lifted me! Love lifted me!

When nothing else could help

Love lifted me!

All my heart to Him I give, ever to Him I’ll cling

In His blessed presence live, ever His praises sing,

Love so mighty and so true, merits my soul’s best songs,

Faithful, loving service too, to Him belongs.

Souls in danger look above, Jesus completely saves,

He will lift you by His love, out of the angry waves.

He’s the Master of the sea, billows His will obey,

He your Savior wants to be, be saved today.