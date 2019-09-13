We’ll Understand It Better By And By – Hymn

Written By Charles Albert Tindley

We are tossed and driven

on the restless sea of time;

somber skies and howling tempests

oft succeed a bright sunshine;

in that land of perfect day,

when the mists are rolled away,

we will understand it better by and by.

Refrain:

By and by, when the morning comes,

when the saints of God are gathered home,

we’ll tell the story how we’ve overcome,

for we’ll understand it better by and by.

We are often destitute

of the things that life demands,

want of food and want of shelter,

thirsty hills and barren lands;

we are trusting in the Lord,

and according to God’s word,

we will understand it better by and by.

Trials dark on every hand,

and we cannot understand

all the ways of God would lead us

to that blessed promised land;

but he guides us with his eye,

and we’ll follow till we die,

for we’ll understand it better by and by.

Temptations, hidden snares

often take us unawares,

and our hearts are made to bleed

for a thoughtless word or deed;

and we wonder why the test

when we try to do our best,

but we’ll understand it better by and by.