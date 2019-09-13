Love Is Freedom’s Law – Hymn

O love divine, unfathomed!

O shoreless sea of bliss!

Thy throne the highest heaven,

Yet flowing down to this

Dark world of guilt and sorrow,

Redeems the fettered soul;

Thy paths of peace I follow,

O love, our hearts extol!

Refrain:

O love! supreme affection!

We bow low at thy shrine,

Love is our great salvation;

O love divine!

Enshrined within the bosom

Of Father’s tender love,

We seem in deep mid-ocean

Of heaven’s bliss above;

Oh, wonders of redemption!

We gaze in silent awe

Upon the new creation,

Where love is freedom’s law.

Worlds of ecstatic glory

Love opens to our view,

Where saints and angels truly

Find joys forever new;

Sweet element of heaven!

He is supremely blest

Who, in thy sea o’erwhelmed

Has found eternal rest.

Love holds a royal scepter,

And Mercy looketh down,

Both calling to the sinner,

‘Come wear a starry crown’;

Oh, sweet divine compassion!

Poor sinner, taste and see,

If grace thy heart may fashion,

Then love shall reign in thee.