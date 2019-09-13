We’ll Meet Again – Hymn

The angels came with silent tread
And gathered round our darling’s bed;
Unto their shining home above
They bore her in their arms of love.
Refrain:
We’ll meet again, where comes no night,
We’ll meet again, in realms of light;
We’ll meet our loved among the blest;
Farewell, our darling, sweetly rest.
Thou, Father, doest all things well,
Although our hearts with sorrow swell;
There’s comfort in Thy grace alone,
Help us to say, ‘Thy will be done.’
Thy form may sleep beneath the sod,
Thy spirit dwells at home with God;
He bids us trust and weep no more,
For we shall see those gone before.
Farewell, we’ll meet on yon bright shore,
Our sighs and tears shall then be o’er;
Farewell, again we sadly say,
Until there dawns eternal day.