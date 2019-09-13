We’ll Meet Again – Hymn

The angels came with silent tread

And gathered round our darling’s bed;

Unto their shining home above

They bore her in their arms of love.

Refrain:

We’ll meet again, where comes no night,

We’ll meet again, in realms of light;

We’ll meet our loved among the blest;

Farewell, our darling, sweetly rest.

Thou, Father, doest all things well,

Although our hearts with sorrow swell;

There’s comfort in Thy grace alone,

Help us to say, ‘Thy will be done.’

Thy form may sleep beneath the sod,

Thy spirit dwells at home with God;

He bids us trust and weep no more,

For we shall see those gone before.

Farewell, we’ll meet on yon bright shore,

Our sighs and tears shall then be o’er;

Farewell, again we sadly say,

Until there dawns eternal day.