Lord Jesus, Help Me – Hymn

Lord Jesus, my blessed Redeemer,

I humble myself at Thy cross;

I die to the world and its pleasures,

And count all its riches but dross.

Refrain:

Oh, make of me what Thou wilt have me to be,

As clay is so I am to Thee;

Just fashion me to Thine own pleasure,

Till Thou shalt Thine own image see.

Lord Jesus, help me to do something

To save some poor sinner today;

Oh, may I live so I can win them,

And never to turn them away.

Lord Jesus, help me to be patient,

And gentle and kind would I be;

And teach me to do to my brother,

As I would have him do to me.

Lord Jesus, help me to be faithful,

And never to yield to the foe;

And when to Thy courts I am summoned,

Oh, may I be ready to go.