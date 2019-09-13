Lord Jesus, Help Me – Hymn

Lord Jesus, my blessed Redeemer,
I humble myself at Thy cross;
I die to the world and its pleasures,
And count all its riches but dross.
Refrain:
Oh, make of me what Thou wilt have me to be,
As clay is so I am to Thee;
Just fashion me to Thine own pleasure,
Till Thou shalt Thine own image see.
Lord Jesus, help me to do something
To save some poor sinner today;
Oh, may I live so I can win them,
And never to turn them away.
Lord Jesus, help me to be patient,
And gentle and kind would I be;
And teach me to do to my brother,
As I would have him do to me.
Lord Jesus, help me to be faithful,
And never to yield to the foe;
And when to Thy courts I am summoned,
Oh, may I be ready to go.