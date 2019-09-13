Lord Jesus Think On Me – Hymn

Written By Synesius of Cyrene

Lord Jesu, think on me;

And this poor offering,

Which I do humbly weave for Thee,

Accept, O Christ, my King.

Lord Jesu, think on me,

And purge away my sin:

From earthborn passions set me free,

And make me pure within.

Lord Jesu, think on me,

With care and woe oppressed;

Let me Thy loving servant be,

And taste Thy promised rest.

Lord Jesu, think on me

Amid the battle’s strife:

In all my pain and misery

Be Thou my Health and Life.

Lord Jesu, think on me,

Nor let me go astray:

Through darkness and perplexity

Point Thou the heavenly way.

Lord Jesu, think on me,

When flows the tempest high:

When on doth rush the enemy,

O Saviour, be Thou nigh.

Lord Jesu, think on me,

That when the flood is past,

I may the Eternal Brightness see,

And share Thy joy at last.

Lord Jesu, think on me,

And grant me my desire,

That I, with mind and limbs set free,

May join the heavenly choir.

Lord Jesu, think, on me,

That I may sing above

Praise to the Father, and to Thee,

And to the Holy Dove.