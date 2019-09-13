Look Unto Me – Hymn

‘Look unto Me, and be ye saved!’

Oh, hear the blest command;

Salvation full, salvation free!

Proclaim o’er every land.

Refrain:

‘Look unto Me, and be ye saved,

All ye ends of the earth;

For I am God, there is none else:

Look unto Me, and be ye saved.’

‘Look unto Me,’ upon the cross,

O weary, burdened soul;

‘Twas there on Me thy sins were laid-

Believe, and be made whole!

‘Look unto Me,’ thy risen Lord,

In dark temptation’s hour;

The needful grace I’ll freely give,

To keep from Satan’s pow’r.

‘Look unto Me,’ and not within,

No help is there for thee;

For pardon, peace, and all thy need,

Look only unto Me!