Look Unto Me – Hymn

‘Look unto Me, and be ye saved!’
Oh, hear the blest command;
Salvation full, salvation free!
Proclaim o’er every land.
Refrain:
‘Look unto Me, and be ye saved,
All ye ends of the earth;
For I am God, there is none else:
Look unto Me, and be ye saved.’
‘Look unto Me,’ upon the cross,
O weary, burdened soul;
‘Twas there on Me thy sins were laid-
Believe, and be made whole!
‘Look unto Me,’ thy risen Lord,
In dark temptation’s hour;
The needful grace I’ll freely give,
To keep from Satan’s pow’r.
‘Look unto Me,’ and not within,
No help is there for thee;
For pardon, peace, and all thy need,
Look only unto Me!