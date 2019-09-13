We Have Heard The Joyful Sound: Jesus Saves! Jesus Saves! – Hymn

Written By P.J Owens

We have heard the joyful sound:

Jesus saves! Jesus saves!

Spread the tidings all around:

Jesus saves! Jesus saves!

Bear the news to every land,

climb the mountains, cross the waves;

Onward! ’tis our Lord’s command;

Jesus saves! Jesus saves!

Waft it on the rolling tide:

Jesus saves! Jesus saves!

Tell to sinners far and wide:

Jesus saves! Jesus saves!

Sing, you islands of the sea;

echo back, you ocean caves;

Earth shall keep her jubilee:

Jesus saves! Jesus saves!

Sing above the battle strife:

Jesus saves! Jesus saves!

By His death and endless life

Jesus saves! Jesus saves!

Shout it brightly through the gloom,

when the heart for mercy craves;

Sing in triumph o’er the tomb:

Jesus saves! Jesus saves!

Give the winds a mighty voice:

Jesus saves! Jesus saves!

Let the nations now rejoice:

Jesus saves! Jesus saves!

Shout salvation full and free;

highest hills and deepest caves;

This our song of victory:

Jesus saves! Jesus saves!