We Have Heard The Joyful Sound: Jesus Saves! Jesus Saves! – Hymn

Written By P.J Owens
We have heard the joyful sound:
Jesus saves! Jesus saves!
Spread the tidings all around:
Jesus saves! Jesus saves!
Bear the news to every land,
climb the mountains, cross the waves;
Onward! ’tis our Lord’s command;
Jesus saves! Jesus saves!
Waft it on the rolling tide:
Jesus saves! Jesus saves!
Tell to sinners far and wide:
Jesus saves! Jesus saves!
Sing, you islands of the sea;
echo back, you ocean caves;
Earth shall keep her jubilee:
Jesus saves! Jesus saves!
Sing above the battle strife:
Jesus saves! Jesus saves!
By His death and endless life
Jesus saves! Jesus saves!
Shout it brightly through the gloom,
when the heart for mercy craves;
Sing in triumph o’er the tomb:
Jesus saves! Jesus saves!
Give the winds a mighty voice:
Jesus saves! Jesus saves!
Let the nations now rejoice:
Jesus saves! Jesus saves!
Shout salvation full and free;
highest hills and deepest caves;
This our song of victory:
Jesus saves! Jesus saves!