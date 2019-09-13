Walking With Jesus – Hymn

My days are swiftly passing by,
My time ere long will close,
But I’ve a home beyond the sky
Where I shall soon repose.
Refrain:
Yes, passing gently, gently on
To realms of holy rest,
My soul is filled with rapt’rous song,
I’ll sing among the blest.
Then help me, Lord, to ever be
A faithful child of Thine,
Washed in Thy blood that flowed so free,
And filled with love divine.
I press my hand, dear Lord, in Thine,
And walk by faith with Thee;
Oh, let Thy glory in me shine,
That men Thy life may see.
I walk and talk with Jesus now,
And lean upon His arm,
And to His scepter meekly bow;
He keeps me from all harm.