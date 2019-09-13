Walking With Jesus – Hymn

My days are swiftly passing by,

My time ere long will close,

But I’ve a home beyond the sky

Where I shall soon repose.

Refrain:

Yes, passing gently, gently on

To realms of holy rest,

My soul is filled with rapt’rous song,

I’ll sing among the blest.

Then help me, Lord, to ever be

A faithful child of Thine,

Washed in Thy blood that flowed so free,

And filled with love divine.

I press my hand, dear Lord, in Thine,

And walk by faith with Thee;

Oh, let Thy glory in me shine,

That men Thy life may see.

I walk and talk with Jesus now,

And lean upon His arm,

And to His scepter meekly bow;

He keeps me from all harm.