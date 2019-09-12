Little Baby In The Manger – Hymn

Little Baby in the manger, I love you,

Lying there, to earth a stranger, I love you;

Wise men saw the star and answered, I love you,

Shepherds heard the angels saying, I love you.

Little Baby down from heaven, I love you,

By the Father to us given, I love you;

Star of hope for every nation, I love you,

Angels gave Thee adoration, I love you.

Little Baby meek and lowly, I love you,

Son of God so pure and holy, I love you;

Wonderful in grace and power, I love you,

Sharon’s Rose, the sweetest flower, I love you.