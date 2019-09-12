Little Baby In The Manger – Hymn

Little Baby in the manger, I love you,
Lying there, to earth a stranger, I love you;
Wise men saw the star and answered, I love you,
Shepherds heard the angels saying, I love you.
Little Baby down from heaven, I love you,
By the Father to us given, I love you;
Star of hope for every nation, I love you,
Angels gave Thee adoration, I love you.
Little Baby meek and lowly, I love you,
Son of God so pure and holy, I love you;
Wonderful in grace and power, I love you,
Sharon’s Rose, the sweetest flower, I love you.