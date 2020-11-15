List of Songs By Dunsin Oyekan

Dunsin Oyekan has over 30 songs to his credit including the widely acclaimed and atmosphere moving tracks like Open Up, Imole De, Keiyadosh, Breathe, If All I Say Is Jesus and Fragrance to Fire. In 2016, he performed his single ‘Na You’ with Kim Burell at The Experience, Africa’s largest gospel music concert held annually in Lagos, Nigeria.

Popularly known as – The Eagle, Dunsin Oyekan is also the convener of the Code Red Worship Experience.

Dunsin Oyekan Songs

Albums

Code Red – 2016

You Are Good – 2016

Na You – 2016

Amazing – 2016

We Worship You – 2018

If All I Say Is Jesus – 2018

Hallelujah (Live at Code Red) – 2018

Song of Angels (Live) – 2018

Imole De – 2018

God – 2018

I Proclaim – 2019

Open Up – 2019

Kingdom Now – 2019

Songs

2016

If All I say is Jesus featuring Tasha Page-Lockhart – 2016

Na You featuring Kim Burell – 2016

Miraculous God – 2016

You are Good – 2016

Yahweh – 2016

This Is Home – 2016

Do To Me What You Want – 2016

Just You and Me – 2016

With You – 2016

Koseni To Dabire – 2016

Spotlight – 2016

If All I Say Is Jesus – 2016

Amazing – 2016

Count On Me – 2016

Audience of One – 2016

Your Name Is Lifted – 2016

2018 – 2019