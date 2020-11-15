Biography of Dunsin Oyekan

Dunsin Oyekan

Dunsin Oyekan is a Nigerian gospel singer, worship leader, songwriter, producer, instrumentalist, and recording artist. Popularly known as – The Eagle, Dunsin Oyekan is also the convener of the Code Red Worship Experience.

Recently, Dunsin Oyekan has released the The Kingdom Album which has songs like Breathe, Most High, No Words, Absolutely Nothing, Holy. He also released Hit track singles like “Fragrance to Fire”, “I’ll Be Here“, “At all Cost”.

Early Life and Education

Born 5th of November 1984, in Ilorin, Nigeria, Dunsin is the only son of the Gbadebo Oyekan’s family. He passed through Airforce Nursery and Primary school Ilorin. After his primary education, he proceeded to the Federal Government College Ilorin, for his secondary education, and later went to continue his studies at the Baptist Model High School, Ilorin.

Biography Of Pastor Jerry Uchechukwu Eze

Dunsin is a graduate of Industrial Chemistry from the University of Ilorin, Kwara State. Dunsin Oyekan was married to Adedoyin Oyekan, and is blessed with two lovely children. Adedoyin Oyekan died May 18th, 2019 after a brief illness.

Music Career and Ministry

Dunsin Oyekan is a music producer who plays different musical instruments including the guitar, keyboard, and drums. Dunsin was once the music director of “THE AVALANCHE”, the choir of the COZA (Commonwealth of Zion Assembly).

Biography Of Apostle Joshua Selman

His father loved music and songwriting, so he talked him into learning to play the guitar. As a result, he started singing and playing the guitar at the young age of 10.

Dunsin Oyekan

In 2016, Dunsin released his 14 track debut album – Code Red. Thus far, he has released over thirty songs, including the popular Na You, which featured Kim Burrell, an American gospel singer.

Dunsin has ministered on the same stage with notable musicians including Tasha Cobbs, Kurt Carr, Don Moen, Byron Cage, Tye Tribbett, William Murphy, Kim Burrell, Sinach, Tasha Page-Lockhart, Frank Edwards, and Freke Umoh.

Biography Of Kenneth E. Hagin

Dunsin performed Na You with Kim Burell at The Experience Concert. He is the convener and founder of the Code Red Worship Concert and the Healing Room Worship Event.

About Dunsin Oyekan Wife

The Eagle, Dunsin Oyekan and his wife were married for six years from February 2, 2013 to her passing on May 18th, 2019. Much details of the circumstances under which his late wife passed away, remained unrevealed. It was gathered however, that she had been briefly ill. His song, “I WILL FOLLOW“, was released shortly after her passing.

Dunsin Oyekan family

Dunsin Oyekan Songs

Dunsin Oyekan has over 30 songs to his credit including the widely acclaimed and atmosphere moving tracks like Open Up, Imole De, Keiyadosh, Breathe, If All I Say Is Jesus and Fragrance to Fire. In 2016, he performed his single ‘Na You’ with Kim Burell at The Experience, Africa’s largest gospel music concert held annually in Lagos, Nigeria.

Recommended: List of Songs By Dunsin Oyekan

In 2016, Dunsin released his debut album, ‘CodeRED,’ followed by his latest ‘Kingdom Now’ in 2019 which boasts collaborations with American gospel singe, Tasha Page Lock-hart, Nigeria’s renowned Nathaniel Bassey and Rev Sam Oye.

He has shared stages with gospel music notables including Tasha Cobbs, Kurt Carr, Don Moen, Byron Cage, Tye Tribbett, William Murphy, Kim Burrell, Sinach, Freke Umoh, Micah Stampley to mention a few. He has been named by Ynaija as one of 100 Most Influential People in Christian Ministry in Nigeria

Watch Video of Fragrance To Fire by Dunsin Oyekan

Dunsin Oyekan Official Instagram Page.

Dunsin Oyekan Official Facebook Page.