Gunmen Kidnap 5 Christ Embassy Pastor’s Daughters In Kaduna

Among the victims of the incident, which took place less than 10 kilometres to the Government House, are five daughters of Pastor Istifanus Tiswan of the Christ Embassy Church.

Suspected fulani militia have kidnapped about six people as they stormed Karaji suburb in Kaduna State.

The Southern Kaduna Peoples Union, SOKAPU, raised an alarm over increased cases of kidnapping and other criminal activities on the outskirts of Kaduna metropolis.

It noted that of recent, five (5) members of Pastor Istifanus Tiswan’s family of Christ Embassy Church, Karji in Chikun local government area of Kaduna state and two others were kidnapped.

A statement from SOKAPU spokesman, Luka Binniyat gave the names of the kidnapped as Faith Tiswan, Godsgift Tiswan, Ruth Tiswan, Damaris Tiswan and Michelle Tiswan.

The other victim is Haruna Barde, who escaped violence from his native village to take refuge in Karji as an Internally Displaced Person.

Till date, according to the statement, the kidnappers are yet to make contacts, stressing that Kidnapping of their members was almost on a daily basis.

Luka Binniyat in the statement said, “Kidnapping of our members almost on daily basis has become a source of severe worry for residents living on the fringes of Buyaya, Maraban Rido, Gonin Gora, Karji and Unguwan Juji, all suburbs of Kaduna that fall under Chikun LGA.

“Many have abandoned their homes to take refuge in safer areas. Meanwhile, natives of Katarma, Chikun ward, in same Chikun LGA are fleeing in droves across Kaduna river and taking refuge with their Gbagyi tribesmen in Sarkin Pawa town, in neighbouring Niger State as a result of fresh assaults over their community, according to Sahara Reporters.

“These will add to the number of villages that our Gbagyi members have had to abandoned and flee for their dear lives after many of them have been destroyed and captured by Fulani militia in the past one year. Below are the numbers of Ggabyi communities in Kaduna State that are ravaged and destroyed by Fulani militia and occupied by them till date.”

He said so far, 45 communities have been displaced and occupied by their attackers.

Northern Nigeria has become a foothold for some terrorist outfits, including groups like Boko Haram, the Islamic State West Africa Province and others who have made millions off abduction ransom payments in recent years.

Christians in Nigeria have been the target of many attacks by the vicious Boko Haram jihadist Islamist terrorists, herdsmen attacks and many other kidnapping in recent times.

Nigeria ranks as the 12th worst country in the world on Open Doors USA’s 2020 World Watch List of countries where Christians are most severely persecuted. Nigeria was in December, listed in the U.S. State Department’s special watch list of countries that tolerate or engage in severe violations of religious freedom due to the “lack of effective government response and the lack of judicial cases being brought forward in that country”

