But even if you should suffer for what is right, you are blessed. ‘Do not fear their threats; do not be frightened.’ I Peter 3:14

So we say with confidence, ‘The Lord is my helper; I will not be afraid. What can mere mortals do to me?’ Hebrews 13:6

But recall the former days when, after you were enlightened, you endured a hard struggle with sufferings, sometimes being publicly exposed to reproach and affliction, and sometimes being partners with those so treated. For you had compassion on those in prison, and you joyfully accepted the plundering of your property, since you knew that you yourselves had a better possession and an abiding one. Therefore do not throw away your confidence, which has a great reward. For you have need of endurance, so that when you have done the will of God you may receive what is promised. Hebrews 10:32-36.