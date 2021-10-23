“Fear nots” from the book of Psalms in order.

Psalm 3:6 – I will not fear though tens of thousands assail me on every side.



Psalm 23:4 Even though I walk through the darkest valley, I will fear no evil, for you are with me; your rod and your staff they comfort me.



Psalm 27:1 The Lord is my light and my salvation – whom shall I fear? The Lord is the stronghold of my life – of whom shall I be afraid?



Psalm 27:3 – Though an army besiege me, my heart will not fear; though war break out against me, even then I will be confident.



Psalm 46:2 – Therefore we will not fear, though the earth give way and the mountains fall into the heart of the sea.



Psalm 56:11 – in God I trust and not afraid. What can man do to me?



Psalm 91:5 – You will not fear the terror of night, nor the arrow that flies by day,



Psalm 118:6 – The Lord is with me; I will not be afraid. What can mere mortals do to me?