But when they deliver you up, take no thought how or what ye shall speak: for it shall be given you in that same hour what ye shall speak. Matthew 10:19

Fear them not therefore: for there is nothing covered, that shall not be revealed; and hid, that shall not be known. Matthew 10:26

And fear not them which kill the body, but are not able to kill the soul: but rather fear him which is able to destroy both soul and body in hell. Matthew 10:28

Fear ye not therefore, ye are of more value than many sparrows. Matthew 10:31

And I say unto you my friends, Be not afraid of them that kill the body, and after that have no more that they can do. Luke 12:4

But even the very hairs of your head are all numbered. Fear not therefore: ye are of more value than many sparrows. Luke 12:7

Fear not, little flock; for it is your Father’s good pleasure to give you the kingdom. Luke 12:7

Peace I leave with you; my peace I give you. I do not give to you as the world gives. Do not let your hearts be troubled and do not be afraid. John 14:27