No One Ever Cared For Me Like Jesus – Hymn

Author: Charles Frederick Weigle

I would love to tell you what I think of Jesus,

Since I found in Him a friend so strong and true.

I would tell you how He changed my life completely;

He did something no other friend could do.

Refrain:

No one ever cared for me like Jesus;

There’s no other friend so kind as He.

No one else could take the sin and darkness from me;

O how much He cared for me.

All my life was full of sin when Jesus found me;

All my heart was full of misery and woe,

Jesus placed His strong arms about me

And He led me in the way I ought to go.

Ev’ry day He comes to me with new assurance;

More and more I understand His word of love.

But I’ll never know just why He came to save me,

Till someday I see His blessed face above.