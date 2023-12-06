‘Jesus Lives in Me’: Famous Rapper Daddy Yankee Surrenders To Jesus

“All the tools that I have in my possession such as music, social networks, platforms, a microphone — everything that Jesus gave me — is now for His kingdom.”

Famed rapper and reggaeton artist Daddy Yankee said he is officially retiring from reggaeton and dedicating himself to the Christian faith.

“What good will it be for a man to gain the whole world, yet forfeit his soul?” he said after ending his farewell tour, La Meta (The Goal), Sunday night in his homeland, Coliseo de Puerto Rico, quoting Mark 8:36. “That is why, tonight, I recognize, and I am not ashamed to tell the whole world, that Jesus lives in me and that I will live for Him.”

The 46-year-old singer-celebrity told the cheering crowd in a lengthy speech that he would be starting a new chapter going by Ramón Ayala, his birth name, following a larger-than-life performance of his global hit “Gasolina,” a song that marked the beginning of the globalization of reggaeton and catapulted him into mainstream success back in 2004.

“My people, this day for me is the most important day of my life. And I want to share it with you because living a life of success is not the same as living a life with purpose,” according to NBC News.

“All the tools that I have in my possession such as music, social networks, platforms, a microphone — everything that Jesus gave me — is now for His kingdom,” Ayala said. “Thank you very much, Puerto Rico, and I hope that you walk with me in this new beginning.”

“To all the people who followed me, follow Jesus Christ, who is the way, the truth and the life,” he continued, referring to John 14:6. “Just like Jesus, with His mercy, allowed me to travel the world, in your mercy, Father, I hope You allow me to evangelize the world from Puerto Rico. Amen.”

There were dozens of drones outside the venue depicting a cross alongside the message, “Cristo viene,” which translates in English to, “Christ will come.”

In an Instagram post in Spanish, Ayala referenced Matthew 16:26-27, which reads, “And what do you benefit if you gain the whole world but lose your own soul? Is anything worth more than your soul? For the Son of Man will come with his angels in the glory of his Father and will judge all people according to their deeds” (NLT).

