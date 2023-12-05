Fulani Herdsmen Kill Over 10 Christians In Taraba State, Nigeria

Suspected Fulani herdsmen and other terrorists on Friday (Nov. 24) attacked villages in Taraba state, Nigeria, killing at least 10 Christians, sources said.

The assailants attacked an area from the Yangtu Special Development Area near Takum to villages in Ussa County at about 6 p.m., area residents said.

“Rampaging Muslim bandits on the evening of Friday, Nov. 24 attacked and killed over 10 Christians in some communities in Yangtu Development Area and Ussa Local Government Area,” area resident John Chinyang said in a text message to Morning Star News. “The bandits launched attacks against Rubur Ribasi, Nyicwu, and Ruwah communities of Yangtu Special Development Area.”

Another resident, Yakubu Tinya, said “the terrorists” shot at anyone they saw.

“Some the Christians were killed while they were returning from their farms, while others were killed in their houses in the affected villages,” Tinya said in a text message.

Peter Shamwun, a member of the Ussa Local Council, said Kpambo Yashe in Ussa County was attacked.

“There have been issues of Fulani bandits’ attacks in our area, and they’re constantly attacking our villages,” Shamwun told Morning Star News in a text message. “The bandits also laid siege along Takum-Ussa road and other areas around the Yangtu community, where they killed many more Christians. And these terrorists have been attacking our communities without restraint from security agents.”

The attacks have brought untold misery and hardship on area Christians, he said.

