I Lived On Sex & Pornography, Broken, Depressed and Suicidal, But Jesus Saved Me

I’m so overwhealmed by the goodness of God. Thank you Jesus, He has delivered me. For years of my life I was broken. I grew up in a home filled with disfuncions, alcoholism, separations.

My high school I was living on homosexual sin. I was living on pornography, I was depressed, suicidal, I had no idea my way. But nobody knew it because I had to masqurade my pain.

I Have Caused Pain To So Many People, Can I Still Be Forgiven? Can I Still Be Whole?

But God………., I used to ask why didn’t I have a relationship with you God. But I didn’t know, I just didn’t know He very loving, now I do.

At the age of 18 I gave my life to Jesus Christ and that was the best decision I ever made. I’m 27 now and I don’t even recognize what I was back then because God is so good.

He will deliver you. He loves you, trust Him, cast your cares on Him because He is mighty and Good. Halleluyah.

