Shot In The Chest In Afghanistan: How God Saved Me From Death

I wanted to share the moment when I felt my strongest belief in the Lord.

I was able to graduate high school a year earlier than I should have. However, I didn’t feel like going to college right away. I wanted to do something in life that would make me feel more important or adventurous. So I decided to enlist in the army. Before I left, my mom gave a mini cross that had belonged to her grandfather. I already wear a stew cross necklace, but there was no way I could give this up. I kept it in my best pocket.

Great Revival Sweeping Through Iran As Hundreds Of Thousands Come To Jesus Christ

One night, it was getting very bad. My helicopter had crashed and almost everybody had died on board. I had not, obviously, but I could barely move and my leg had broken in three different areas. The Afghani veterans were shooting at me. I prayed to God that he at least give me the chance to go back home. The bullets had missed me, except for one. One had hit me in the chest.

I woke up in a hospital bed. I was confused and I was told that the mini cross along with my necklace stopped the bullet from killing me. Had one of them not been there, I would have been killed. And I did get the chance to make it home. And don’t worry, my leg is doing fine now and I am in therapy for PTSD. I’m also going to school now for psychology.

Former Taliban From Afghanistan Converts To Christianity, Gets Baptized At Mount Athos

Many could view it as a coincidence. But this was my strongest moment with God. I have always believed in him and I always will after that experience.

This Testimony Was Originally Published Here

Christianity Is Spreading In My Country: Iran’s Intelligence Minister Laments