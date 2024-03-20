‘I Have Issues With Jesus, Can’t Give Him Full Control; I’m The God of Me’ – Kanye West

Famous American Rapper Kanye West said in a recent interview that he has “issues with Jesus” and would rather take things into his “own hands” than give Jesus full control.

West made this known in an interview with radio personality Big Boy, where he appeared with fellow rapper Ty Dolla $ign, a collaborating artist on his new album Vultures 1.

The interview, which lasted for over an hour was posted to Big Boy TV YouTube channel on Sunday

Many Give Their Lives To Christ As Kanye West Takes Worship Service To County Jail (Video)

“I have my issues with Jesus,” West began. “There’s a lot of stuff I went through, and I prayed, and I ain’t see Jesus show up.”

“I had to put my experience in this world, my experience with my children, my experience with other people, my experience with my account, my experience with my brand and my experience with the level of music that I was dealing with, in my own hands.”

West criticized American Christians in society today as not being proactive enough when given opportunities to help others.

‘There Was a Time When the Devil Had Me’: Kanye West Testifies Before More Than 12,000 Youths

“I just feel like in our society and America, people, Christians will depend on Jesus so much that we don’t put the word in ourselves. And the main thing that I don’t rock with is like, ‘I’m going to pray for you.’ It’s just like, you can actually physically do something yourself, too, more than just praying.”

Recommended: Kanye West’s Born Again Testimony

“And we’re so in this mentality that that’s all that needs to happen. But we aren’t praying our way out of prison. We aren’t praying our way out of the abortion clinics. We aren’t praying our way to get our land back that was always ours after gentrification after the Harlem Renaissance and Black Wall Street was burned to the ground. Then prayers are not working.”

Later in the interview, West claimed that he is God of himself.

‘Cause I’m God,” he said, when asked about his success in the music industry and how he hasn’t “disappeared.” “And anyone who wants to disagree, I’m the God of me. You can’t tell me who I am. I can’t tell y’all. I could tell y’all. It’s your job to listen. I’m the God of me. I don’t know if I’m in heaven already.”

I Was A Buddhist, Living In Darkness For Over 30 Years, But Jesus Christ Saved Me

Recall that Kanye garnered several attentions and headlines in 2019 after his open acceptance of Christianity and public conversion to the Christian faith. He also released his Jesus is King album same year. He also spent over $50 million performing “Sunday Service” events across the country, which he once said was an effort to spread the Gospel.

I’m Now A Born-again Christian – Kanye West Told Nicki Minaj