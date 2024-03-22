Staggering Percentage of Gen Z Females Identify as LGBT: Research Reveals

More than one-in-five members of Generation Z now identify as LGBT, with close to 30% of generational women falling into that category, a new survey by Gallup has revealed.

Roughly 22% of young adults ages 18 to 26 self-identified as LGBT, a higher percentage than the nearly one-in-10 Millennials — ages 27 to 42 years old — who identified as such, and even greater than the 5% of Generation X, 2% of Baby Boomers, and 1% of the Silent Generation who claimed such identities.

Taken as a whole, 7.6% of adults in the general population identified last year as part of the LGBT community. Slightly more than 85% of those polled identified as heterosexual.

Jeffrey Jones, a senior editor for Gallup, told NBC News the uptick is largely driven by Gen Z women.

“That’s where a lot of the growth seems to be happening,” he said.

The explosion of LGBT-identified youth comes as many on the left and even in federal government agencies — like the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — have pushed for LGBT ideologies to be hoisted upon children and teenagers, Faithwire reports.

These ideas — while, on the surface, seemingly abstract — are taking real-life tolls on families.

For example, in mid-February, two parents in Indiana petitioned the U.S. Supreme Court to hold the Hoosier State responsible for removing their gender-confused child from their home due to their Bible-based beliefs about sexuality and gender identity.

Mary and Jeremy Cox filed a Petition for Writ of Certiorari last month, asking the court to review the legality of Indiana’s decision to strip them of their parental rights and pull their son, who identifies as a transgender girl, from their household over their refusal to use female names and pronouns when addressing or referring to their child.

The removal came after the Indiana Department of Child Services launched an investigation in June 2021 into the Christian parents. At the time, the state agency argued, referring to the Cox’s son, “We just feel that at this point in time, this child needs to be in a home that’s not going to teach her that trans, like everything about transgender… tell her how she should think and how she should feel. However, she should be in a home where she is (accepted) for who she is,” according to CBN News.