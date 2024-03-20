Christian Institute Founder Colin Hart Dies At Age 60

The founder and director of the United Kingdom-based advocacy organization The Christian Institute, Colin Hart, died on Wednesday from complications due to a suspected heart attack at age 60.

Founded by Hart in 1991, The Christian Institute promotes Christian principles and campaigns on public policy issues impacting the Church, such as religious freedom, assisted suicide, abortion, LGBT issues and education.

The institute has also represented Christians facing legal troubles, scoring a significant 2018 legal victory for Belfast-based bakers who refused to bake a cake for a same-sex wedding, The Christian Post Reports.

The organization announced the death through a statement from Acting Director Ciarán Kelly, who wrote that Hart was “called home by the Lord to be with Him in glory.”

“He died suddenly Wednesday afternoon of a suspected heart attack,” Kelly stated. “We deeply mourn this great and unexpected loss. But we do not mourn as those who have no hope (1 Thess. 4:13). Rather, we give thanks to God for a servant-hearted man who devoted his life to The Christian Institute in the service of his Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ.”

Hart’s loved ones seeks prayers as they navigate their grieving process and additional prayers for The Christian Institute as it handles practical matters following the sudden death.