I Believe In God Now More Than Ever: Blake Shelton “The Voice Judge” Said

Blake Shelton has publicly thanked his girlfriend, Gwen Stefani, for strengthening his relationship with God and encouraging him to attend church more often.

Shelton told The Tennessean that along with creating music with Stefani, she has also been instrumental in the rededication of his faith.

“I believe in God now more than I ever have in my life,” he told the newspaper. “The biggest part of that is just how [Gwen] came into my life and now our relationship.”

“If you take God out of it, it doesn’t make sense. If you put God into it, everything that’s happened with us makes sense,” he added.

The couple, who are both divorced from their ex-spouses — Miranda Lambert and Gavin Rossdale — began dating in 2015 while working as judges on season nine of NBC’s “The Voice.”

Currently working on Season 17 together, the couple announced that they are debuting a new single later this month titled “Nobody But You.”

“This was one of those songs where the more I heard it, the more I fell in love with it,” Shelton told E! News. “I also realized how important it is for me and where I am in my life…”

In Shelton’s interview with The Tennessean, the CMA winner revealed that Stefani encouraged him to begin attending church on a regular basis. That is what inspired him to “turn a page” in his life, he confessed.

While Shelton’s relationship with God was strengthened this year, he admitted he still drinks and curses more than he should. However, his new music has been loaded with songs about his faith, including his No. 1 country hit, “God’s Country.” In another song titled, “Jesus Got a Tight Grip,” he talks about his actions and God’s love.

“Jesus got a tight grip on my soul and He ain’t letting go, He ain’t letting go / The devil reaches out but he can’t grab hold because Jesus got a tight grip on my soul / Might have a little rust on my halo / But when I’m gone I know where I’ll go,” the lyrics read.

