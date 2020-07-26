Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Says “Our Rights Come From God, Not From Government”

“Abortion Isn’t A Human Right, It Takes Life“

“Our Rights Come From God, Not From Government“

U.S. Secretary Of State, Mike Pompeo

United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, at a recent event, made it clear that the Trump administration disagrees with the international push to make abortion a human right. He also stated that he tries to make decisions based on God’s truth.

“Abortion quite simply isn’t a human right,” Pompeo declared during an appearance at the Family Leadership Summit in Iowa last week. “It takes a life.” He maintained that “this administration appreciates and knows that our rights come from God, not government.”

“America sets the tone for the rest of the world in this respect, and our administration has defended the rights of unborn like no other administration in history.”

Citing Psalm 139 (“You knit me together in my mother’s womb”), he stated, “This is when life begins, full stop.”

Pompeo highlighted the administration’s “100% pro-life foreign policy,” including the reinstatement of the Mexico City policy, which ensures that “not a single dime of American taxpayer money will ever go to a foreign NGO that performs active abortions anywhere in the world.” Trump’s predecessor, former President Barack Obama, repealed the Mexico City policy upon succeeding pro-life President George W. Bush in 2009, Christian Post reports.