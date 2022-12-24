1 I saw three ships come sailing in

On Christmas Day, on Christmas Day;

I saw three ships come sailing in

On Christmas Day in the morning.

2 And who was in those ships all three,

On Christmas Day, on Christmas Day?

And whp was in those ships all three,

On Christmas Day in the morning?

3 Our Saviour Christ and his ladye,

On Christmas Day, on Christmas Day;

Our Saviour Christ and his ladye,

On Christmas Day in the morning.

4 Pray whither sailed those ships all three,

On Christmas Day, on Christmas Day?

Pray whither sailed those ships all three,

On Christmas Day in the morning?

5 O they sailed into Bethlehem,

On Christmas Day, on Christmas Day;

O they sailed into Bethlehem,

On Christmas Day in the morning.

6 And all the bells on Earth shall ring,

On Christmas Day, on Christmas Day;

And all the bells on Earth shall ring,

On Christmas Day in the morning.

7 And all the angels in Heaven shall sing,

On Christmas Day, on Christmas Day;

And all the angels in Heaven shall sing,

On Christmas Day in the morning.

8. And all the souls on Earth shall sing,

On Christmas Day, on Christmas Day;

And all the souls on Earth shall sing,

On Christmas Day in the morning.