Trump Tunes into Online Church as Holy Week Begins amid Coronavirus Lockdown

As churches continue to stream their services online, President Trump made it known that he will be watching.

On Saturday evening, Trump tweeted, “Palm Sunday is the beginning of a Holy week for many people of Faith and a great day to lift our voices in Prayer. I will be tuning into Pastor @greglaurie at @harvestorg Church in Riverside, California tomorrow at 11:00 A.M. Eastern.”

Palm Sunday is the beginning of a Holy week for many people of Faith and a great day to lift our voices in Prayer. I will be tuning into Pastor @greglaurie at @harvestorg Church in Riverside, California tomorrow at 11:00 A.M. Eastern. https://t.co/2eTaKsZVT4 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 4, 2020

According to CBN News, Pastor Greg Laurie of Harvest Christian Fellowship in Riverside, California called “Americans to turn their worry into worship and pray for an end to the spread of coronavirus.”

He noted on social media that his church’s online worship attendance experienced a “nearly 50 percent increase” from a week ago.

Laurie wrote on Instagram, “We had 359,000 people watch our webcast of “Harvest At Home”. That number is realistically much larger because in many cases, families and groups are watching together.”

Viewership aside, the number of professions of faith were also highlighted.

“Best of all, we had 3,188 people make professions of faith to follow Jesus Christ. If you combine that with last week’s webcast, that means we have had 5,000 people give their lives to Jesus Christ,” Laurie wrote.

