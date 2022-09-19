Morayo Brown, the anchor of Your View has revealed how the accident she had 20 years ago made her parents convert to Christianity.

The TV host said she was on her way to visit her dad when the car she was in flipped four times and hung on a tree. The accident left her in coma for four days.

Morayo Afolabi-Brown

After she was discharged, the love shown to her by the Christian community in her locality was overwhelming that it made her parent convert to the religion.

Morayo Brown shared the testimony in celebration of her birthday today.

She wrote: “Twenty-one years ago, I got in a car accident on my way to see my Dad in the US. The car flipped 4 times on route 1 and hung on a tree. They got a chopper to cut me loose and fly me to Rutgers University Teaching Hospital, New Jersey. I was in coma for 4days. My mother, immediately flew in to sit by my hospital bed. I was discharged after 2weeks of recovery in the hospital.

“Then, therapy started. I lost part of my memory. I had to go through speech therapy to speak again. I lost 6 inches of my right thigh. They had to insert a 12-inch rod (still in my thigh) and four long screws, 2 in my hips and 2 in my knee. My ankle also crushed. I was confined to a wheelchair, later crutches and then booths for 8months before I could finally walk. I was deformed and defaced with scars. I also had a skull fracture that left my head split. Didn’t think I would walk again or finish my education. I didn’t even think anyone would marry me with all these scars.

“I was a Christian and people started praying for me. Churches came from all over my local county to pray for me because the news made the local papers. My mother couldn’t believe the free love and support from the church during that time. It moved her to become a Christian when she returned to Nigeria. My Dad also converted when he got home. God saved me and gave me another chance of life. Today, I celebrate my scars, as I turn 40yrs. @tybello for insisting I share testimony again. These are my real x-ray photos. The metals are never going to be removed. Please help me to praise Jesus for saving my life”.